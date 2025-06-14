Ahmedabad Plane Crash: IRDAI Issues Advisory To Fast-Track Claims, Settlements For Victim Families

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Following the crash of Air India Flight Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) shared an advisory to all insurers, reinsurers, the General Insurance Council and the Life Insurance Council after the Air India (AI) 171 Boeing accident.

According to this advisory, waiving requirements such as FIR or post-mortem reports and claim settlement to the nominee, as recorded in the policy.

IRDA also stated to ensure that no claim is denied or delayed on account of procedural formalities in the case of confirmed deceased individuals from the passenger list and persons at the affected buildings of the crash area. IRDAI also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and has instructed the insurance sector to ensure the prompt and efficient settlement of claims related to the incident.

IRDAI Directions

Insurers are to obtain the authenticated list of victims from the authorities and verify it against policyholder data. This includes those on board the aircraft and individuals in the crash-affected area.

For confirmed victims, insurers must waive documentation such as FIRs and post-mortem reports where official confirmation is available.

Claims are to be settled directly with the nominees as recorded in the policy documentation.

IRDAI has directed that no claims should be denied or delayed due to procedural requirements in cases where victims have been confirmed.

The Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council have been instructed to set up a joint coordination cell at BJ Medical College Hospital to assist victims' families and facilitate information sharing and support for claims under Life and Health Insurance policies.

Each insurer must appoint a senior-level nodal officer to coordinate with the joint cell and oversee the claims process.

Insurers must begin submitting weekly status reports to IRDAI starting June 16, 2025. These updates will continue for a month or as directed.

Both insurance councils are to publish insurer-wise claims settlement data on their official websites.

According to the IRDA, these measures aim to ensure that policyholders and their families receive timely assistance and that the insurance industry provides full support in line with regulatory expectations.