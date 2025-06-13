Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Indore Woman Headed To Surprise Husband On Birthday, Tragedy Strikes Instead

Ahmedabad: For Harpreet Kaur of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the Air India plane crash in Gujarat not only cut short her life but also left her husband, Robbie Hora, who was expecting a surprise on his birthday, in deep shock.

What was meant to be a joyous reunion of Harpreet and Robbie on his birthday turned into an unimaginable tragedy for the Hora family of Indore. Harpreet had boarded Air India’s London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner to surprise her husband on his birthday, but was among the 241 people who lost their lives in the Thursday crash.

Harpreet was excited to meet her husband, a cloud architect based in London, and had planned many things for Robbie’s birthday, said one of her relatives.

“She had flown from Indore to Ahmedabad to catch the international flight. She was preparing to celebrate Robbie’s birthday on June 16. "But fate intervened cruelly,” he said.

Just two minutes after takeoff, Air India Flight AI-171 crashed into a BJ Medical College building near the airport, leaving dozens of charred bodies and badly burnt plane wreckage. Some families are now anxiously awaiting the remains and a decent closure.

“She was going to London to surprise her husband… We were all so happy. Now we’re shattered,” said another family as tears rolled down her cheeks.

The family are on their way to Ahmedabad to claim Harpreet’s body. Authorities have said the bodies will be handed over only after DNA verification.

The Thursday crash of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner came as a shock for the entire country, as the aircraft had taken off from Ahmedabad at 1:38 p.m. for London. There were 241 people, 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board the plane. However, only one person, Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, has survived miraculously.