Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Indian-Origin British Hotelier Killed On His Return After Visting His Ailing Mother

Ahmedabad: Families of the victims of the Air India plane crash have started arriving at the Civil Hospital, which is just a few minutes from the accident spot in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The relatives of the foreign nationals, who were charred to death in the accident, were also arriving here to identify the bodies.

Javed Ali, who was a British citizen of Indian origin, and his family members were among those who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash. Javed had come to India along with his wife and two young children to see his ailing mother in Mumbai. After extending his wishes to his relatives and well-wishers in Mumbai, the Javed family was returning to London when fate knocked out the lives of all four of them. Javed's mother has been suffering from heart disease for some time.

Indian-Origin British Hotelier's Family Killed In Plane Crash. (ETV Bharat)

A British citizen and hotelier, Javed Ali (37) had come to India on a visit with his wife Maryam (35), Mughal Zain (8) and daughter Amina (4). Javed did not know that this would be the last time his family would meet his mother.

DNA testing to identify bodies

The accident was so horrific and the bodies were so charred that there was no option for the officials and the relatives but to use DNA testing to identify the bodies. Javed Ali and his family were taken to Ahmedabad by their maternal uncle Ayub Khan from Mumbai. The hospital administration has told the relatives that the bodies will be handed over to the families after 72 hours as per the rules after the DNA test.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, security arrangements have been increased in the Civil Hospital area. Relatives of the victims and others are being allowed to enter the hospital only after close examination and questioning.

Ayub Khan, maternal uncle of Javed Ali, said they came to know about the accident yesterday afternoon and Javed's body has been identified. The DNA of the relatives has been taken for testing. The body will be handed over to them after the completion of the DNA testing as per the rules.