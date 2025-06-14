ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash | The Tragic Story Of Doctor Ranveer Singh From Anand

Ahmedabad: The Air India AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad destroyed many families and killed many dreams. One family, the Singhs, lost their only support. The accident turned the world of Ranveer Singh's parents upside down; they spent their entire life's earnings to educate their son and made him a doctor.

Now, Ranveer’s cousin Mukesh is waiting in Ahmedabad to collect the mortal remains of his brother as medical experts are conducting DNA analysis for identification of the deceased victims. On June 12, a London-bound Air India flight crashed at the B J Medical College Complex in Ahmedabad, just moments after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The death toll in the plane crash rose to 274, including 241 people onboard the flight and 33 people present in the college hostel where the plane crashed. Only one person, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, onboard the plane, survived.

Ranveer Singh, a resident of Kasumbad village in Gujarat’s Anand, did his Master’s in London in the last two years. His parents, farmers, educated him by spending all their savings. He was the first person from his village to go abroad and live in London, United Kingdom. After completing his studies, he came to the village for a month's vacation. He had to join a job upon his return. His parents were looking for a girl for his marriage.