Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Eyewitnesses Recount Horror, Say It Felt Like An Earthquake

By Vikas Kaushik

Ahmedabad: For many, just the visuals of the AI-171 crash are shocking but that feeling pales in comparison to the horror felt by eye witnesses at Ghoda Camp area of Ahmedabad, where the ill-fated plane crashed on Thursday afternoon. What seemed like a routine day at work for those in the area, quickly turned into a horror-filled afternoon, with the crash seeming to shake the very earth they were standing on. This is because the locality is just 500 metres South-West of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Eyewitnesses belonging to a cargo company that handles parcels for Air India and Indigo recount the helpless terror that the crash made them feel.

Ishaan, a local, speaking to ETV Bharat’s Vikas Kaushik, recalls, “It was around 1:30 pm, while on our regular day, we heard a massive explosion and thought it was some major accident or a blast. We peeped out and saw dense billowing smoke and rushed towards the spot in an attempt to help any victims. I didn’t realise it was a plane crash at first.” Ishaan and his colleagues Amit and Sudhir were among the first at the spot and attempted to help people there.

“As I got closer, what I saw horrified me beyond words. People were walking with their skin peeling off. Their clothes were on fire, probably because of the jet fuel. They were local passers by who were caught in the flames,” says Ishaan, who also shot visuals of the scene on his phone.

Felt Like An Earthquake

Amit has a similar story to share, saying, “It initially felt like an earthquake, as the explosion was so intense. We took out our vehicle and went there. After seeing pedestrians on fire and being injured, we brought a few to safety before calling 108.”

Initially, they tried bringing as many people to safety as they could, as Amit adds, “Once we brought a few people to safety, we realised there could be many more that needed help and we rushed there before hearing another explosion.” Lamenting that they were not able to help people after that, he explains, “After the second explosion, we were terrified and the flames were also massive. There was really nothing we could do beyond a point.”

The flames and smoke billowing out of the crash site could be seen for miles, underscoring the intensity. “The multiple explosions that happened gripped us in fear and though we were eager to help, we were powerless,” recounts Sudhir.

While they were trying to help, firefighters and law enforcement officials showed up at the site along with medical personnel. “Once the emergency responders arrived at the site, they took over completely as there really was nothing in our capacity,” says Amit.

Used To Seeing Planes But This Is Terrifying

“As workers in the Ghoda Camp area, we are used to seeing planes take off and land but seeing a plane crash was a terrifying experience. There are no words for the fear that we felt when it happened. I am now scared of seeing a plane in the sky,” shares Ishaan.