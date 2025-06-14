Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Days After, BJ Medical College Hostel Stands In Ruins

Ahmedabad: Students from different parts of the country come to BJ Medical College, where the ill-fated Ahmedabad-London Air India flight (AI171) ploughed into on Thursday, to pursue MBBS. Apart from the BJ Medical College hostel, four other buildings in the vicinity were also severely damaged.

The crash took place at a time when most of the residents were having lunch. Among the victims are two MBBS students from Rajasthan. A bustling place two days back, the area lies in ruins with police cordons and sealings of the investigative agencies.

Rakesh, a local, said the plane crashed into four buildings that including the hostel and the mess, where the residents were having lunch. "Today, the entire building stands in ruins. There is barricading in the entire area. No one is being allowed to enter without permission," he added.

The shattered building is a testament to one of the horrific catastrophes in aviation history. The impact of the crash has turned the building black with debris strewn everywhere. The entire area wears a deserted look. Locals say a large number of nursing staff and doctors used to live in this area, but the accident has shaken everyone.

The MBBS students from Rajasthan — Jaiprakash Jat (20) of Bor Charanan village in Barmer district and Manav Bhadu (23) of Hanumangarh's Pilibanga — died in the crash. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also spoke to the victim's family over the phone to console them and assured all possible help from the government.