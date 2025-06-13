ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Teenage Boy Sitting Near His Mother's Tea Stall Struck, Charred To Death

Boy's family said he came there to eat and, the plane struck him as he was sitting near their tea stall close to accident spot.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 13, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Fate knocked out the life of a 15-year-old boy who was sitting near the tea stall run by his mother near the building of BJ Medical College and Hospital, which was smashed by the Air India plane in Ahmedabad here on Thursday. While 241 out of the 242 persons aboard the plane died in the accident, several others inside the building and near it also succumbed to injuries and burns.

The plane mishap caused devastation at the spot where it struck in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad. Several people lost their lives at the site, including Aakash, the teenage son of a family, which was running a tea shop at the crash site. On his death, the boy's family said that Aakash had come there to eat and he sat on the cot nearby when suddenly the plane crashed at the ill-fated spot and after that, flames burst out.

Aakash's mother went to save him and she also suffered burn injuries. However, Aakash was badly injured, and he died on the spot. Aakash's mother is currently receiving treatment in the ICU.

The family has now given DNA samples at the BJ Medical College and Hospital. According to the hospital administration, the DNA report will be available after 72 hours, after which the body will be handed over to the family, which is still in shock after this incident.

