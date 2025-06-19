ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Body Of Manipuri Cabin Crew Received By Family At Dimapur Airport

Kangpokpi/Imphal: The mortal remains of Air India cabin crew Lamnunthem Singson, who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash, were received by family members at Dimapur airport on Thursday, officials said. Singson hailed from Kangpokpi district of Manipur. Her body was brought from Ahmedabad to the airport in Nagaland by an Indigo flight, officials said.

Representatives of Kuki Student Organisation Sadar Hills were also present at the airport. The 26-year-old woman belonged to the Kuki community. Earlier in the morning, family members and community leaders left Kangpokpi for Dimapur in around 10 vehicles to receive the mortal remains, a cousin of Singson said.

The body is expected to reach Kangpokpi at night, he said. Singson was among the 241 people onboard Air India Flight AI 171, which crashed seconds after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12.