Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Bharuch's Dhruv Gurjar Returns Home After A Miraculous Escape

Jambusar (Bharuch): Dhruv Gurjar, a resident of Jambusar in the Bharuch district of Gujarat, was among the boarders of the BJ Medical College Hostel in the Meghani Nagar of Ahmedabad, on which the London-bound Air India flight (AI171) crashed on June 12, killing 241 onboard and 33 in the hostel so far.

His homecoming after three nightmarish days brought the much-needed respite to the near and dear ones.

Only son of Rakeshbhai Gurjar, Dhruv is a second-year MBBS student of BJ Medical College. When the ill-fated Boeing Dreamliner 747 ploughed into the hostel, he was taking lunch in the mess on the ground floor. After a deafening explosion of 30 seconds, the plane went up in flames.

Sensing imminent catastrophe, an alert Dhruv took shelter under the dining table and jumped out of the window within a moment. Outside, he was greeted by an inferno, engulfing the neighbouring buildings and turning them into ruins in no time. Within seconds, a thick column of black smoke engulfed the entire area, and the prompt administration launched the rescue operation immediately.

Soon after stepping into his home, Dhruv touched the feet of his parents and grandparents for blessings. "Thank God that I am alive today. At the time of the incident, it felt as if everything would end. The loud sound and the fire were heart-wrenching. I also got the opportunity to help a little in the rescue work," he said.

Hearing Dhruv's arrival, the relatives and neighbours flocked to his home to have a glimpse of the boy who came out unscathed from the jaws of death. Hearing about the way he managed to save his life and the horrific incident, tears rolled down their cheeks.