Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Aviation Ministry Launches Nationwide Safety Review; AAIB Intensifies Probe

New Delhi: Following the tragic accident of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad on June 12, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has undertaken a comprehensive review on safety standards, airline operations, and passenger services across India. The Ministry's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a formal inquiry into the AI-171 crash. It stated that a multi-disciplinary investigation team began probe on June 12. Teams from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the aircraft manufacturer (OEM) have also joined the probe under ICAO protocols.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has tasked officials with initiatives that expedite the coordination of stakeholders, facilitate passenger services, and provide operational assurance among others.
The Minister also held a meeting with all directors of Airports across the country. In a recent video conference with airport directors, the Minister emphasised on measured ground preparedness and the need to increase passenger services support given an uptick in passenger delays due to safety checks post-crash, inclement weather, and geo-military restrictions on airspace.
AAIB Investigation Underway
In a statement, AAIB stated that two sets of black boxes, Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), were recovered from the crash site on June 13 and June 16. "Further site documentation and evidence collection have been completed, and technical analysis is ongoing," said AAIB.
The Ministry also clarified that the decision on whether to send the flight recorders abroad for decoding will be made by AAIB after evaluating all technical and safety parameters. It urged the media and public to avoid speculation and allow the investigation to proceed professionally.
Reiterating the government’s commitment to passenger safety, the Ministry stated that the highest standards of civil aviation safety will be enforced, with transparent protocols in place for communication and incident review. The Minister called for collaborative efforts across agencies and stakeholders to ensure the aviation sector remains resilient, trustworthy, and passenger-centric.
“It is imperative we work as a cohesive and responsive team to uphold the trust of passengers and bring operational stability, which has always been the cornerstone of Indian aviation,” said Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.
As the AAIB continues its investigation, the Ministry has assured full public transparency and strict adherence to international safety protocols, underscoring that passenger comfort and safety remain the highest priority.
Review Meetings With Airlines: Air India, Indigo, SpiceJet, Akasa
The Minister also held a detailed review with Air India’s top management. The discussion focused on maintaining operational continuity, ensuring transparent communication with the public, and prioritizing passenger safety. In light of reduced aircraft availability due to safety checks and night-flying bans in Europe, Air India has decided to temporarily scale down operations, restructure flight schedules, and issue public advisories. Affected passengers will either be rebooked or refunded in full.
The Ministry directed Air India officials to improve coordination at airport ground levels, enhance passenger communication around delays and cancellations and equip customer service teams with training to handle passenger concerns empathetically.
The Ministry held subsequent meetings with Indigo, SpiceJet, and Akasa were held on June 18 and 19 to review fleet performance, safety compliance, passenger experience, and airline communication strategies. The Ministry stated that regular performance reviews with airlines will be institutionalized for more consistent oversight.
The Minister announced several points of emphasis - Continue close coordination with airlines to address passenger concerns immediately; Provide food, drinking water, and reasonable seating during operational activities to satisfy customers; Place appropriate staff at all priority locations to manage passenger complaints when necessary; Provide logistical help to airlines experiencing operations impacted by Air Traffic Control including gate relocation; Revise wildlife surveillance plans to ensure bird and stray animal activity levels are kept low around active runways.