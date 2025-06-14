Ahmedabad Plane Crash | All Boeing 787 Aircraft To Be Inspected, Black Box Being Decoded: Aviation Minister

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In the wake of the tragic crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 on June 12, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said on Saturday that an extended surveillance of all Boeing 787 aircraft was being carried out by Air India on the directions of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

"DGCA has given an order to do the extended surveillance for 787 planes. I believe eight have already been inspected," Kinjarapu said, addressing a press conference here.

All Boeing 787 Aircraft To Be Inspected, Black Box Data Being Decoded: Aviation Minister (ANI)

Air India, however, said it had done one-time safety checks on nine of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners and was on track to complete the checks on the remaining 24 such planes. "Air India has completed such checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft and are on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the timeline provided by the regulator," the airline said in a post on X.

"Some of these checks could lead to higher turnaround time and potential delays on certain long-haul routes, especially those to airports with operating curfews. Customers will be duly notified about any delays," it added. Air India has 33 Boeing 787-8/9 planes.

Black Box Being Decoded

Naidu confirmed that the black box from the lost Air India Dreamliner flight AI-171 was recovered and being decoded. Authorities, he said, were now focused on establishing the cause of the crash using the black box, which consists of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR).

“The black box will be brought to Delhi as we have a Digital Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder (DFDR & CVR) Laboratory at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in New Delhi. This ‘Black Box Lab’ has been established with an investment of ₹9 crore in April,” an official from the Ministry of Civil Aviation told ETV Bharat.

The state-of-the-art facility at Udaan Bhawan in Delhi is designed to repair damaged black boxes, retrieve flight data, and conduct forensic-level analyses of air crashes. This is the first major test for the lab since its inauguration.

The minister also stressed that a high-level committee set up by the government was constituted under the Union Home Secretary to independently look into the incident and the committee has been given three months to complete their investigation and submit a consolidated report, for which they are going to meet as early as Monday.

“We have constituted the committee under the chairmanship of the Home Secretary. In the committee, we wanted to have experts from various sectors and not less than any joint secretary level,” Naidu announced.

“The committee will include Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation; Additional Secretary from MHA; a representative from the State of Gujarat; State Disaster Response Authority; Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad; DG, Inspection and Safety from the Indian Air Force; BCAS; DG DGCA; Special Director from IB; and Director from the Directorate of Forensic Sciences Services. They are going to meet on Monday itself and try to finish the process within 3 months to get the consolidated report on this investigation,” he added.

Crash Timeline and Emergency Response

Providing a detailed chronology, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha explained the events leading to the crash. "Day before yesterday, on 12th June 2025, at around 2 pm, we received information that a plane going from Ahmedabad to London had crashed, and we immediately got detailed information about it through ATC Ahmedabad,” he said.

“This was an AI C171 scheduled flight. There were a total of 242 people on board from Ahmedabad, including 230 passengers. There were two pilots and 10 crew members. The plane took off at 1:39 PM, and within a few seconds, it started to climb to a height of about 650 feet. In just a minute, the pilot informed Ahmedabad ATC that it was a full emergency. According to ATC, when they tried to contact the plane, they did not get any response. Exactly after 1 minute, this plane crashed," Sinha said.

The aircraft crashed into a medical hostel complex in Meghaninagar, just two kilometres from the airport. Sinha confirmed that the pilots — Captain Sumit Agrawal Sabarwal and First Officer Capt. Clive Sundar had no prior flight issues during earlier legs of the journey, which included Paris to Delhi and Delhi to Ahmedabad.

Emergency protocols were activated swiftly.

“The runway was closed at 2:30 PM and after completing all the protocols, the Ahmedabad airport resumed operations at 5 PM,” said Sinha. He added that by 6 PM, the fire at the crash site had been brought under control. “Various departments of Gujarat government, police, fire brigade, medical and health services immediately started relief and rescue work.”

AAIB Investigation and Multidisciplinary Committee Formed

Minister Naidu emphasised that India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) began its work within hours of the crash, “From the ministry, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which was formed specifically to look into aircraft incidents and accidents, was immediately mobilised. A ‘go-team’ from the AAIB, including five members, was rushed to the site.”

“And since day one, within hours itself, the AAIB has started its process of investigation. Yesterday, they added two more members — one from the forensics team and one from the medical team — and they will keep involving other experts as needed.”

Technical Probe and Safety Inspections Ordered

Minister Naidu stressed the significance of the black box recovery. “One important update from the technical investigation, which is happening through the AAIB is the recovery of the black box yesterday around 5:00 p.m. from the site. The AAIB team believes that decoding of the black box is going to give in-depth insight into what happened during the crash or moments before it.”

Reiterating India's commitment to aviation safety, he added, “We have very strict safety standards in the country, and many international organisations including the ICAO have acknowledged this.”

As a precautionary measure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated enhanced safety inspections of India’s Dreamliner fleet. “From the DGCA, we have given an order to do extended surveillance for the 787 planes. There are 34 in our Indian aircraft fleet today. I believe that 8 have already been inspected with immediate urgency,” Naidu said.

DNA testing is underway to identify remains and expedite the process of handing over bodies to families. “Once the DNA testing is confirmed, the bodies are being given to the respective families. We are hoping that process also gets finished as soon as possible but the documentation and the procedure needs to be followed,” he added.

