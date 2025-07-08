ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: AAIB Submits Preliminary Probe Report To Aviation Ministry

London-bound AI 171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on June 12.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: AAIB Submits Preliminary Probe Report To Aviation Ministry
Damaged part of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, lies on a residential building in Ahmedabad (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2025 at 1:23 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has submitted its preliminary report on the AI 171 plane crash to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the concerned authorities. This report is based on the initial findings gathered by the bureau during the preliminary phase of the probe.

The report would be brought to the public domain very soon but as of now AAIB has submitted it to Civil Aviation Ministry, sources said. The report primarily relates to some basic details about the crew and weather conditions, they added.

The AAIB is continuing its probe to ascertain the exact cause of crash and suggest ways to avoid such mishaps in future.

On June 12, London-bound Air India AI 171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.

