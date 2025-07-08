Ahmedabad Plane Crash: AAIB Submits Preliminary Probe Report To Aviation Ministry

Hyderabad: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has submitted its preliminary report on the AI 171 plane crash to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the concerned authorities. This report is based on the initial findings gathered by the bureau during the preliminary phase of the probe.

The report would be brought to the public domain very soon but as of now AAIB has submitted it to Civil Aviation Ministry, sources said. The report primarily relates to some basic details about the crew and weather conditions, they added.

The AAIB is continuing its probe to ascertain the exact cause of crash and suggest ways to avoid such mishaps in future.

On June 12, London-bound Air India AI 171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.