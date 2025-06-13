Ahmedabad Plane Crash | A Selfie And A Video Become Last Memories

Ahmedabad: The family of Dr Pradeep Vyas, who hailed from Banswada, was returning to London with his wife, who was also a doctor. And so the London-bound flight for Dr Pradeep was special. His family was with him and they were going to settle in London.

His twin sons Pradyut and Nakul were also with him when he boarded the flight from Ahmedabad. His elder daughter Mariya was also smiling as she was with her father and mother.

Indeed a happy family and they even took a selfie after they boarded the Air India flight from Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon, moments after they entered the airplane.

But destinity had some other plans and little did the family know that it would turn out to be their last selfie. All five members of Dr Pradeep's family died after the plane they were traveling in crashed outside the Ahmedabad International Airport, soon after take-off. Except for one survivor, all the passengers and the crew members of the ill-fated plane died.

Another ill-fated passenger on the flight was 22-year-old Khushboo Rajpurohit, who hailed from Kharabora Purohitana village. She had married London-based doctor Vipul Singh Rajpurohit. She was excited to go to London and meet her husband.

Before leaving for London, she met her family members and shot an emotional video. After all, after moving to London, she wasn't going to meet them soon. However, something else was written in her fate, and little did she know that the video that she shot would be her last.

Prakash Maneria from Udaipur was also killed in the tragic plane crash. He hailed from Itali village. He used to work as a cook in London and came to India on January 20, 2025.

He was going back to London. His father passed away in April 2025. After he boarded the Air India plane, he sent his photograph to his kin stating that he had safely boarded the flight. His photo also turned out to be his last as he was killed in the clash. Such tragic stories have emerged after the Ahmedabad plane crash, one of the worst as far as aviation is concerned.

The Tata Group, which owns Air India, announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the kin of each deceased. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has already launched a probe into the crash.