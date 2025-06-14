Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A Mother's Journey Of Love For Son Ends In Tragedy

Kheda: Purnimaben Patel has not met her son in three years since he has been working in London. But this summer, she finally decided to visit him. Her heart was full of delight as she boarded an Air India plane on Thursday to the country she had never visited.
On the other hand, her son had been eagerly preparing for her arrival. It was meant to be a long-awaited reunion for the mother-son duo, but ended in a tragedy.
The Air India flight (AI-171), in which she was travelling, never reached its destination as it crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, killing 241 people onboard, including 12 crew members.
At least 17 passengers were from the Kheda district of Gujarat. Among them, Purnimaben, who had set out for a long-overdue embrace of his son.
“She was very happy. We even took a picture together at the airport. She looked so joyful,” recalled her daughter, Kinjalben, who had accompanied her to the airport to see her off.
“The photo was supposed to be a token of celebration and a heartfelt sendoff for us, but it will haunt our memories forever as it turned into a permanent farewell,” she said.
Every time Kinjalben looks at the image on her mobile phone, she breaks down in tears. As of now, officials have yet to conclusively confirm Purnimaben's death, as they are awaiting DNA identification.
“We hold onto a sliver of hope, even as preparations for the worst unfold. The administration has taken my DNA sample for identification,” Kinjalben said quietly.
Purnimaben’s son is equally shattered as she received the tragic news. Now, he is flying back to India from London to perform her last rites.
“She wanted to surprise her son in London. Instead, he’s coming home to light her pyre,” said Kinjalban.
Everyone in the family is in deep shock as neighbours, friends, and relatives swarm their homes to offer condolences and quiet comfort.
“It’s a sorrow shared by many in the district, as Kheda alone lost an estimated 17 of its people in the crash,” said an official.
District administration has mobilised support teams and dispatched 17 ambulances to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to transport the bodies of the deceased back to Kheda.
