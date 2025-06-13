Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Four Charred Buildings Recount The Tragic Story Of Devastation

By Vikas Kaushik

Ahmedabad: Thursday, June 12, 2025, is a black day for India. Air India 171 flight, crashed at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad soon after it took off for London, killing at least 265 people. There were 242 people on board, including passengers and crew, and of which 241 died. A British National of Indian origin Vishwas Rameshkumar cheated death and had a miraculous escape.

The plane crashed at a medical college in the Meghani Nagar area in Ahmedabad. An ETV Bharat team reached the spot on Friday to assess the situation. The Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport is operating as usual with flights taking off and landing. The spot where the crash occurred is merely 500 meters from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport. There are four buildings where the crash occurred and they have turned black owing to the fire that erupted following the crash. These buildings are of the BJ Medical College. All four buildings have been charred and they narrate the tale of devastation and how horrific the crash would have been.

An Air India plane was flying over the skies when an ETV Bharat reporter was on the ground. It can also be said that within 180 seconds of the take-off, the ill-fated plane crashed in the medical hostel.

When the incident occurred, a few medical students were in the mess and having their meals. Nobody even had a clue that their fate would change in minutes. There are several police camps in the residential area, where the crash, one of the worst in aviation, took place.

It is however pleasing to note that the other buildings in the residential area and also the police camps have not been damaged. If the plane had crashed on these buildings, the devastation would have been beyond imagination.