Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 65 Families Move US Federal Court Against Air India, Boeing

Ahmedabad About 65 families of the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash victims have filed a petition in the US Federal Court against Air India and Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer, through the prominent United States-based law firm Beasley Allen.

Mike Andrews, the aviation attorney of Beasley Allen who is fighting the case, has visited the crash site in the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad to conduct a thorough inspection and obtain preliminary information.

Subsequently, he came to Vadodara, where he met some of the victim families, the majority of whom hail from Gujarat and neighbouring Diu.

Earlier, Andrews told reporters that the families had an option of filing a product liability claim in a US court, depending on the findings of the ongoing investigation. The families want to know what happened, why it happened and what options they have, he added.

Andrews urged the Centre to release the details of the flight data recorder as well as the cockpit voice recorder so that lawyers and experts can analyse them and explore further legal courses.

On June 12, Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London's Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft burst into flames, killing 241 out of 242 people onboard — including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani — and 19 individuals on the ground, including four medical students.

SC Rejects Petition To Examine Air India's Safety Practices

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a plea to appoint a retired top court judge to examine Air India's safety practices, among other aspects, asking the petitioner why target the airline that witnessed an "unfortunate tragedy".

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi told the petitioner, in-person Narendera Kumar Goswami, to withdraw his PIL and asked him to move to the appropriate forum in case of grievances. "Don't give the impression that you are playing with other airlines. Why target Air India only, which recently witnessed an unfortunate tragedy? If you want some regulatory mechanism in place, then why did you not make other airlines a party in your petition? Why only Air India?" the bench asked Goswami, a lawyer.

When Goswami claimed to be a victim of "some unfortunate incident" with the airline, Justice Kant told him, "We also travel every week and know what the status is. There was a tragedy, a very unfortunate one. This is not a time to run down an airline."

Goswami, in his PIL filed in July, sought directions for constituting an independent committee, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, to examine Air India's safety practices, maintenance procedures, and operational protocols, with a report to be submitted within three months.

He also sought a direction for a comprehensive safety audit of the Tata-owned airlines' entire fleet by an international aviation safety agency accredited by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), addressing deficiencies identified in the 2024 ICAO audit report, to be completed within six months.

Additionally, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was sought to be directed to implement and enforce a transparent, publicly accessible reporting system for all aviation safety incidents, including a centralised database, ensuring compliance with the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and international best practices.

The PIL further sought a direction to Air India to provide compensation to the families of AI-171 crash victims following the Montreal Convention, 1999, and to offer ex-gratia payments or compensation to passengers of AI-143 for distress and inconvenience caused by the safety incident, as per applicable laws and industry standards.