Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 32 Victims Identified Through DNA Testing, 14 Bodies Handed Over

Ahmedabad: Amid the ongoing DNA matching process, the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has matched 32 samples of the victims of the Air India flight crash with their relatives and handed over 14 bodies till now.

Under this process, once the DNA samples are matched, the relatives of the victims are called to the hospital and their bodies are handed over, officials said.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital additional medical superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel said after the bodies of the victims were brought to the hospital from the spot, the DNA testing started. "A total of 32 DNA samples have been matched out of which, 14 bodies have been handed over to their relatives," Dr Patel said.

Among the bodies that have been handed over include four from Ahmedabad, two from Vadodara, one each from Kheda-Botad and Aravalli, one from Udaipur and Mehsana each and four from Visnagar. Now, relatives of the victims are returning to their respective hometowns with the bodies. The process of handing over the bodies is taking around 15 to 20 minutes, officials said.