Ahmedabad Plane Crash | 200 Ambulances Kept On Standby Mode

Ahmedabad: As many as 200 ambulances have been kept on standby as the Gujarat Heath Department is on high alert following the Ahmedabad plane crash, which occurred on June 12.

At least 274 people, including 241 passengers on board, were killed in the horrendous plane crash. The DNA testing is almost complete at the BJ Medical College.

Apart from taking DNA samples of the relatives and close relatives of the deceased, arrangements have been made in the Ahmedabad civil hospital to speed up the process of handing over the bodies to the kin.

Over 200 ambulances have been called to Ahmedabad from various districts of Gujarat, which are adjacent to Ahmedabad. Officials said when the DNA samples are matched, the bodies can be handed over to their families.

Officials added that the ambulances have been kept to transport the bodies of the deceased to their respective villages and districts.

They added that as soon as the administration completes the process, the bodies of all the deceased will be sent to their homes. They said staff from the Gujarat Health Department will also accompany the kin of the deceased to the respective home along with the bodies.

It is also understood that supervisors have been deployed in different groups along with senior officials of the civil hospital to look after the entire process.

Civil hospital officials said that it would take about 72 hours to examine the blood sampling of the deceased's family. The family members of the deceased are waiting for the investigation report. A large number of people are seen in the hospital premises.

Pushkar, who has been entrusted responsibility of making ambulances available, told ETV Bharat, "Ambulances have been called from different districts of Gujarat. Special instructions have been given to all the employees. As soon as all the preparations are completed, the bodies of the deceased will be sent to their village."