Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 101 Bodies Handed Over To Families, DNA Matching Has Been Challenging, Says Civil Hospital Superintendent

Ahmedabad: Five days into the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, authorities have so far handed over 101 bodies to the respective families after identification and necessary procedure.

As per officials, DNA samples have been collected while matching process is still underway at the Civil Hospital here.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi said that as of 10:45 AM on June 17, DNA matching has been completed for 135 victims, and 101 bodies have been handed over to their families. "...Till now, DNA of 135 people have matched. Out of 135, the mortal remains of 101 deceased have been handed over to their respective families..." he said, adding that 12 more families are expected to receive the bodies of their family member(s) in the next few hours.

As per reports, four students from BJ Medical College are among the deceased. The official reiterated that the toll at BJ college complex still stands at four and hasn't gone up.

Dr Joshi said the DNA matching process is sensitive and challenging. "It is emotionally and technically very demanding for the team to examine body parts, but they are working tirelessly," he said. Since identification through DNA sampling also involves legal procedures, additional care is being taken to ensure accuracy and speed, he added.

The DNA sample collection and testing are being carried out in the hospital's investigation building. The Health Department has ensured that all arrangements are in place to quickly complete the paperwork and certificate process needed for accepting the bodies.

"All efforts have beeen made to ensure that families don't have to wait longer than necessary," Dr Joshi added.

Sharing updates about the lone survivor in the plane crash, the Superintendent said, "Vishwas' (survivor's) condition is currently stable and improving gradually."

At least 274 people including 241 Air India passengers and crew have died after London-bound flight crashed into the BJ medical college complex in Ahmedabad on June 12 afternoon. The plane burst into a ball of fire within a minute or two after takeoff.

