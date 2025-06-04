ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad-Patna Indigo Flight Lands Safely, Passengers evacuated

Patna: A bomb threat to the IndiGo airlines Ahmedabad – Patna flight triggered high alert, panic and a massive search operation at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here in the state capital on Wednesday. All its 192 passengers were evacuated as per the threat protocol.

The flight 6E 921, which took off from Ahmedabad at 10.55am landed at the Patna airport at around 1pm. Around the time of its arrival, someone sent a photograph of a tissue paper on which the word 'bomb' was written to the cell phone of an IndiGo station manager identified as Shalini. She received it on her WhatsApp.

According to an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official, "The IndiGo official immediately informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) about it, which in turn alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security to the airport."

The Airbus A320 Neo aircraft was taken to an isolation bay for an elaborate security check. The passengers were safely evacuated after around 40 minutes of the flight’s arrival.