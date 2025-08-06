Ahmedabad Man Killed In Firing; Cops Launch Probe

Ahmedabad: A person was killed in a firing incident in the Bopal area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday night. The deceased, Kalpesh Nagjibhai Tundiya, lived with his wife and daughter in Shivalik Society near Kabir Enclave. At around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, two people came to his house.

Afterwards, a gunshot was heard from his room, and he died while being taken to the hospital. A suicide note has been found in his pocket, which has put Bopal police in a fix as to whether he shot himself dead or it was a murder. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched. The body has been sent for autopsy.

"Yesterday (Tuesday), at around 9:30 pm, two people came to meet Kalpeshbhai Tundiya in Shivalik Society near Kabir Enclave in Bopal. Soon after, a sound of firing was heard from his room. He suffered head injuries. Police have recovered a suicide note from the deceased's pocket, but no revolver has been found. We need to investigate further to ascertain whether it is a case of murder or suicide," a police official said.

"We were at home when the incident happened. As it was dinner time, we didn't hear any firing sound. We came to know about this when the police came," a neighbour said.