Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Parents, Children Heartbroken Over Tragic Loss Of Gandhinagar Couple

Ahmedabad: The Air India plane crash has brought to light heart-wrenching stories of families who lost loved ones. What was once a flight filled with lives in motion turned into charred remains of dreams in a matter of seconds.

Gaurav Bareth, 43, and his wife Kalyani were also among the 241 people who lost their lives while travelling to London on the ill-fated flight. The couple, who lived in London, had come to Gandhinagar to visit their ailing parents and children. They left behind their son and daughter, who study at a private school in Gift City, Gandhinagar.

The loss has devastated Gaurav’s parents, and the children are now left to cope with the grief of losing their parents. Gaurav’s family friend said that his relatives were worried after the news of the incident came on Thursday afternoon.

“After the news of the sole survivor surfaced, we were hopeful that some positive news would arrive, but later, when we came to know that 241 people, including crew members, lost their lives, our hope died," he said.

Gaurav’s brother Chirag told ETV Bharat, “ My brother and sister-in-law were travelling to London for some document-related work for their business. They have two children who study in the Gift City in Ahmedabad’s twin city, Gandhinagar”.

“ Gaurav completed his education in London and later set up his business there. He recently received some information regarding some documentation work, which is why they boarded the Air India flight on Thursday,” he added.

Gaurav and his wife had recently visited Gandhinagar due to their parents’ ill health. They are now regretting the moment their son and daughter-in-law came to visit them from London.

“The parents are feeling responsible for the tragedy. They were happy to see their son and daughter-in-law after a long time. No one had imagined this would happen to the family”.

“They keep saying that they should have been the ones to pass away at their age, not their son and daughter-in-law. The pain of losing their child and daughter-in-law is unbearable for them.”, Chirag said.

He added that “DNA samples of Gaurav’s son were taken and may take up to 72 hours to identify his body”. After the crash, authorities have started collecting DNA samples from close relatives to identify the dead bodies. The intensity of the crash has made the identification of bodies challenging for the authorities.