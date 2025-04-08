ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Congress Session: Kharge Reignites Battle Over Sardar Patel's Legacy, Highlights His Ban On RSS

Ahmedabad: Asserting the party's claim to Sardar Patel's legacy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the BJP and RSS of trying to usurp it under a "well-planned conspiracy" against national heroes and said it is laughable as the Sangh Parivar had "no contribution" in the freedom struggle.

He alleged that the BJP and RSS conspired to show that Patel and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru were against each other even though the two leaders enjoyed cordial ties and were "two sides of the same coin".

In his opening address at the Extended Congress Working Committee meeting at the Sardar Patel Memorial here, Kharge also said that attention is being diverted from basic issues of the country by indulging in communal division.

At the same time, oligarchic monopoly is on the path of controlling the government by capturing the resources of the country, he alleged. He said that Patel's ideology was contrary to the ideas of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and he had even banned the organisation.

"But it is laughable that today the people of that organisation claim Sardar Patel's legacy," Kharge said attacking the BJP and RSS, which have often maintained that the Congress did not give Patel the respect he deserved.

The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taken several initiatives to honour Patel, prompting the Congress to accuse them of trying to appropriate its leader's legacy.

"An atmosphere is being created against the Congress party which has a glorious history of serving and fighting for the country for the last 140 years. This work is being done by people who have no accomplishments," Kharge said.

They have nothing to show as their contribution to the freedom struggle, he said, targeting the BJP-RSS. The Congress president alleged that the BJP and Sangh Parivar "people are taking over" institutions associated with Gandhi and handing them over to his ideological opponents.

"They have also taken over Sarva Seva Sangh in Varanasi. You all know what happened in Gujarat Vidyapeeth. Gandhian people and people of cooperative movement are being marginalised," Kharge alleged.

"People with such thinking can steal Gandhiji's glasses and stick. But they can never follow his ideals. Gandhiji's ideological legacy is the real capital which only the Congress party has," he said. Kharge stressed that the Congress is taking forward the legacy of Gandhi and Patel.

"Sardar Patel Saheb lives in our hearts, lives in our thoughts. We are taking his legacy forward. We have organised this CWC meeting in Ahmedabad at Sardar Patel Museum with this thought in mind. We pay our heartfelt tributes to him," he said.

Quoting Patel, Kharge said organisational strength is important and mere numbers without the organisation are meaningless. He said the workers are like threads that join together to form the organisation's tapestry and their strength, beauty and utility become remarkable.

He said during the two days of the conclave they would freely talk about the challenges before the party and work on the strategy for the future, emphasising that a clear path can emerge only through dialogue.