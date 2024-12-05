Ahmedabad Angioplasty Scam: Dr Sanjay Patolia Produced In Court

Ahmedabad: Tainted doctor Sanjay Patolia, arrested on Wednesday in connection with the angioplasty scam in the Khyoti Hospital in the city where two patients died post-stent placement, was produced in the District Court Ahmedabad Rural on Thursday where a strong argument was presented seeking his remand.

A remand application was given before the court on behalf of public prosecutor Vijay Barot who told the court that as the director of Khyati Hospital, Patolia is also an accused. He has been associated with the hospital since 2021 and knew about this scam in which two patients died for his financial gain.

Barot further argued that the benefit of the PM-JAY scheme can be availed by patients with a 70 per cent heart blockage and patients with normal blockage were also shown as having 70-80 per cent blockage. The remand was necessary to know about Patolia's role in the entire scandal as well as the hospital where 39 per cent of the accused and railway employees underwent surgery. "Is there any benefit taken in that regard? The remand is needed for its investigation," he told the court.

Barot further argued that a report, showing losses, was submitted by the hospital. Along with other directors, the report bears the initials of Patolia. Another accused, Dr Karthik Patel and Rajshree Kothari, are still at large. Since Patolia is in touch with them, thorough questioning is necessary.

In his final argument, Barot said it was also necessary to investigate the fact that Patolia along with other directors wanted to build Khyati Hospital in other places.

Patolia's counsel argued that the decision of angiography or angioplasty was not taken by his client alone nor he signed any document for the operation. Based on documentary evidence, Patolia holds a 39 per cent stake in the hospital which does not make him a criminal. While the other directors of the hospital were remanded for two days, the demand for a 1o-day remand for Patolia is unjustified.

The defence further said there is no point in dragging Pitolia to the deaths of the patients who underwent cardiac surgery as Patolia is a bariatric surgeon.

The Ahmedabad crime branch arrested Patolia after getting a tip about his meeting with one of his doctor friends at Silver College of Engineering in Gota, Ahmedabad.