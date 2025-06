ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Who All Were Onboard The London-Bound Flight? Check Passenger List

Ahmedabad: Moments after the fatal plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, a passenger list shared by the authorities has revealed the presence of over 240 flyers including families, some students, children, and former chief minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani. The London-bound flight also had 53 British and seven Portuguese nationals onboard, reports said.

Air India confirmed that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick airport, was involved in an accident this afternoon after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.

Here's the list of passengers who were onboard the ill-fated flight.

1. A Amin (female/British national)

2. Subhashchandra Amin (male/ British national)

3. Neha Pramukh Nanda (female/India national)

4. Pravesh Pramukh Nanda (male/Indian national)

5. Prayash Pramukh Nanda (male/Indian national)

6. Babiben Kuberbhai Patel (female/India national)

7. Dilip Mahendrabhai Patel (male/Indian national)

8. K Patel (male/ British national)

9. K Patel (male/Indian national)

10. Meena Dilip Patel (female/Indian national)

11. S Patel (female/Indian national)

12. Vijay Ramniklal Rupani (male/India national)

13. Alpa Nishith Soni (female/Indian national)

14. Swapnil Sonti (male/Indian national)

15. Yoga Sonti (female/Indian national)

16. Vallabh Nagji Agheda (male/ Indian national)

17. Vinaben Vallabh Agheda (female /Indian national)

18. Manav Amrutlal (male/ Indian national)

19. H Avaiya (male/ Indian national)

20. Manish Babu (male/ Indian national)

21. Chandu Baguane (Male/ Portuguese national)

22. Dhir Baxi (female/ British national)

23. Heer Baxi (female/ British national)

24. Deepanshi Bhaoduriya (female/ Indian national)

25. Santubhai Bica (Male/ Portuguese national)

26. G Brahmbhatt (male/ British national)

27. Kalyanigaurav Brahmbhatt (male/ British national)

28. Vanita Cana (Female/ Portuguese national)

29. Jaminiben Chaudhari (Female/ Indian national)

30. Dhapuben Chaudhary (Female/ Indian national)

31. Kamleshbhai Chaudhary (Male/ Indian national)

32. R Chauhan (Male/ Indian national)

33. A Chitthiwala (Male/ Indian national)

34. Ankitkumar Chodavadya (Male / Indian national)

35. Ravji Shambhi Chovatia (Male/ Indian national)

36. Sharaben Ravji Chovatia (Female/ Indian national)

37. L Christian (Male/ Indian national)

38. R Christian (Male/ Indian national)

39. Rozar David Christian (Male/ Indian national)

40. M Dangar (Female/ Indian national)

41. Nirupama Rambhai Dangar (Female/ Indian national)

42. Pushpaben Rajnikant Darji (Female/ Indian national)

43. Rajnikant Chimanlal Darji (Male/ Indian)

44. K Dayani (Female / Indian)

45. Indravadan Shashikant Doshi (Male / Indian)

46. Jyoti Indravadan Doshi (Female / Indian)

47. Faizan Rafik (Male/ Indian)

48. Jayaben Navinchandra Gajar (Female / Indian)

49. Sanket Atulgir Gauswami (Male / Indian)

50. Aadiv Girish (Male child/ British national)

51. Takshvi Girish (Infant/ British national)

52. K Godhaniya (Female child / Indian)

53. R Godhaniya (Female / Indian)

54. J Gondaliya (Male / Indian)

55. R Nair Gopakumaran (Female / Indian)

56. Jinalben Gosar (Female / Indian)

57. F Greenlaw (Male / British)

58. Badrudin Hasanali Halani (Male / Indian)

59. Malekben Rajabali Halani (Female / Indian)

60. Yasmin Badrudin Halani (Female / Indian)

61. Ashwin Sures Harrington (Male / British)