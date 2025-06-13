ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Cries Echo Through Civil Hospital As Families Rush For DNA Sampling And Victim Identification

People are arriving from different states and cities to identify their relatives who were onboard the ill-fated London-bound plane which crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 13, 2025 at 1:40 AM IST

Ahmedabad: Hours after the horrifying plane crash here, grieving families from across the country rushed to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, some mum, some in shock, others breaking down in tears, as the process of identifying the crash victims through DNA sampling and post-mortem began.

Thursday afternoon, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew, but it crashed shortly after take-off. Of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin, said Air India in its latest statement.

Since many of the bodies are completely charred, DNA samples are being collected from the relatives at Kasauti Bhavan in the Civil Hospital. Relatives, some of whom are still pouring in, are giving their blood samples, waiting in the hospital corridors with tears in their eyes. Some were seen crying uncontrollably, while others sat in silence, hoping to catch a glimpse of their loved ones, who are no more.

To control crowd and handle the situation at the hospital premises, police personnel and volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are present at the spot. People from different organisations have also come forward to help the families.

As per reports, at least 12 persons, including children, siblings and families, from Rajasthan died in the plane crash. Five of them were identified as residents of Udaipur, while others were from Balotra, Bikaner and Jodhpur.

Meanwhile, one Mayank Sen, a third-year MBBS student from Kota, survived the crash in what was nothing short of miracle as per his family members. They said he had left the building hit by the plane just 20 minutes before the crash.

A Japanese delegation also visited the crash site to take stock of the situation. Forensic and disaster response teams are still working to investigate the crash. The plane debris had hit three nearby buildings before crashing. Evacuation and rescue measures have been completed, informed official sources.

