Ahilyabai Holkar’s Legacy Praised By Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Amid Huge Gathering In Agra

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses the programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar at GIC Ground, Agra, on Sunday. ( Etv Bharat )

Agra: At a grand ceremony in Agra marking the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised her life and legacy. Ahilyabai Holkar was a powerful and respected Maratha queen who ruled the Malwa kingdom, located in present-day Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking at the GIC ground, the Vice President said, “Ahilyabai Holkar was a brave woman and a strong supporter of women's rights. She came from a farmer’s family, just like me. I’m proud of that. She showed what true leadership means. Her work continues to inspire us today.”

He also said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier unveiled Ahilyabai Holkar's statue at Kashi in 2021, and announced the construction of seven hostels in her memory. He further stated that “Uttar Pradesh has changed completely under Chief Minister Yogi. It is now known for law and order,” the Vice President pointed out.

He also praised the Indian Army, referring to the strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He mentioned how BrahMos missiles made in Uttar Pradesh destroyed terrorist hideouts, “India has changed. Now, anyone who attacks us will be punished. These strengths and courage are the values of Ahilyabai Holkar.”

The Vice President said he understands the struggles of farmers and believes in the vision of a developed India. He applauded women’s reservation in Parliament and Assemblies, crediting leaders like Holkar for starting the journey of women's empowerment.

Massive Gathering at Agra’s GIC Ground to Honour Ahilyabai Holkar

A huge event was held on Sunday at the GIC Ground in Agra to mark the tricentenary of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar. Around 50,000 people from across the country attended the ceremony. People from nearby districts also came in large numbers.