Ahead Of Swearing-In, Award-Winning Amritsar Illustrator Makes Life-Size Portrait Of Trump

Dr Jagjot Singh Rubal took just 19 days to complete the life-size Portrait of the soon-to-be US president to greet him for the upcoming term.

Dr Jagjot Singh Rubal gives final touches on the potrait of Donald Trump
Dr Jagjot Singh Rubal gives final touches on the potrait of Donald Trump (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Amritsar: Making an off-the-genre portrait of US president-elect Donald Trump, renowned painter Dr Jagjot Singh Rubal of Guru Nagri, here has paid greetings for his swearing-in. The life-size (5x7) portrait will be dispatched to Trump once he swears in as the 47th US president.

"I congratulate the US president on taking oath for the second time. On this occasion, I have made his painting. India and America have good relations. PM Modi and Trump have a good friendship. Therefore, on behalf of India, I want to send this portrait of him (Donald Trump) to the White House. This is my heartfelt wish," Rubal said.

Prepared in 19 days

It took a lot of hardships for Rubal to finish painting in such a short period. He started it on January 1 and the last stroke of paint was given on January 19. For his mastery in painting, Rubal has been bestowed with many titles including India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and 65 other awards.

Dr Jagjot Singh Rubal has painted all US presidents on the canvas
Dr Jagjot Singh Rubal has painted all US presidents on the canvas (ETV Bharat)

A Trove of Paintings

Rubal said he made portraits of all 16 Prime Ministers since Independence and 46 presidents of the US. He received a letter of appreciation from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in 2019 for making a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rubal also received letters of appreciation from two Indian Presidents.

Apart from the executives and prominent politicians, his vast array of works includes portraits of many Bollywood personalities. The collection crosses 1,000.

