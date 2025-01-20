ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Swearing-In, Award-Winning Amritsar Illustrator Makes Life-Size Portrait Of Trump

Amritsar: Making an off-the-genre portrait of US president-elect Donald Trump, renowned painter Dr Jagjot Singh Rubal of Guru Nagri, here has paid greetings for his swearing-in. The life-size (5x7) portrait will be dispatched to Trump once he swears in as the 47th US president.

"I congratulate the US president on taking oath for the second time. On this occasion, I have made his painting. India and America have good relations. PM Modi and Trump have a good friendship. Therefore, on behalf of India, I want to send this portrait of him (Donald Trump) to the White House. This is my heartfelt wish," Rubal said.

Prepared in 19 days

It took a lot of hardships for Rubal to finish painting in such a short period. He started it on January 1 and the last stroke of paint was given on January 19. For his mastery in painting, Rubal has been bestowed with many titles including India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and 65 other awards.