Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit, Drones Spotted Along India-Nepal Border In Bihar; SSB Keeping Close Watch, Says DIG

By Dev Raj

Patna: Several drones intruded into the Indian airspace close to the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar on Monday night, sending the security and intelligence agencies into a tizzy.

The intrusion occurred in Purnea and Madhubani districts at a time when the entire Indo-Nepal border has been on a high alert over the past three weeks in the wake of Operation Sindoor offensive against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to arrive on a two-day Bihar visit on Thursday, during which he will hold a roadshow in Patna and a public rally at Bikramganj in Rohtas district. Also, Purnea has one of the largest air force bases in eastern India.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which mans the Indo-Nepal border, sighted around 15 to 20 drones coming from the Nepal side. They were noticed over Purnea and Madhubani districts, moved westwards and then went back to Nepal. A few of them were also spotted near the Kamala border outpost in Madhubani district.

“We observed several drones and drone-like objects coming from the Nepal side on Monday night. Our men kept a close watch on them. They later returned towards the Nepal side. We have alerted the concerned agencies about the incident,” SSB Purnea deputy inspector general (DIG) Rajesh Kumar Tikoo told ETV Bharat.

Tikoo added that the local people also witnessed the movement of drones or flying objects and reported unusual aerial activity. SSB 48th battalion deputy commandant Vivek Ojha posted in Madhubani also confirmed that several drone-like equipment were seen coming from the northeast direction.

“The drones returned to the Nepal side near the Janaki Nagar border outpost. Our personnel witnessed their departure. We enquired with the Nepalese security forces about the flying objects, but they denied having any knowledge about them. We are investigating the matter further,” Ojha added.

Sources said that the SSB relayed the information to their headquarters, the air force, and all the airbases in the area. The 729-km-long Indo-Nepal border along Bihar is a porous one. Though the SSB mans it, there are no aerial security arrangements along the border to check airspace incursions.