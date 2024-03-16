Ahead of LS Polls Announcement, PM Modi Asserts 'Mere Bharat, Mera Parivar'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a campaign video "Main Modi Ka Parivar Hun" ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

The musical video highlights people benefitting from various welfare schemes, ranging from those for farmers to poor households, as they pledge their support to the prime minister, saying they are Modi's family. "Mere Bharat, Mera Parivar," he said on X while sharing the video.

The prime minister has often addressed people as "my family members" and a recent jibe by opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav that he has no family has prompted him to emphasise his connection with people of the country who, Modi has asserted, are his family members.

Several BJP leaders also shared his letter to people in which he sought their suggestions and support in building a "Viksit Bharat", expressing confidence they will take the country to great heights together.

Addressing the citizens as "dear family member", the prime minister said their partnership is at the threshold of completing a decade and the trust and support of 140 crore Indians inspires and motivates him.

"The transformation that has taken place in the lives of the people is the biggest achievement of our government over the last 10 years. These transformative outcomes are the result of the sincere efforts made by a determined government to improve the quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women," he said.

The success of schemes for the poor like building pucca houses, access to electricity, water and LPG for all, free medical treatments through Ayushman Bharat, financial help to the farmers, and assistance to women through many schemes has been possible only due to the trust that they have placed in him, he said.

"I am confident that we will continue to take our nation to great heights together," Prime Minister Modi said. "Our nation is moving forward taking both tradition and modernity hand in hand. While the last decade witnessed unprecedented construction of next-generation infrastructure, there has also been a rejuvenation of our rich national and cultural heritage," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said it is a measure of people's trust and support that his government could take historic decisions like the GST implementation, abrogation of Article 370, new law on triple talaq, women's reservation to enhance their participation in the Parliament, inauguration of a new Parliament building and strong steps against terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism.