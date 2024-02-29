Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, BJP's Election Panel to Meet on Thursday

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 15 minutes ago

Lok Sabha Polls

The first meeting of the BJP's central election committee for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held on Thursday in the National Capital under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda. Several prominent figures in attendance, including PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others will be present.

New Delhi: The first meeting of the BJP's central election committee for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held on Thursday, February 29. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda. According to BJP's top sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be attending the meeting, following which the names of a minimum of 100-120 candidates are expected to be released

Several prominent figures in attendance, including PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and CEC members Dr K Laxman, Vanathi Srinivasan, BS Yeddyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Iqbal Singh Lalpuria, Sudha Yadav, Bhupendra Yadav, Om Prakash Mathur, and BL Santosh will grace their presence in the meeting.

The sources stated that the leaders will probably talk about seats which the party lost in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 at the meeting. Significant discussions about choosing the right candidates for the Lok Sabha elections is on the cards, sources revealed. The meeting is expected to be attended by the CMs of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam, as well as office bearers from Jharkhand and the other three states.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will be the guest of honor at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election rally in Srinagar on March 7, sources said. The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are expected to bring about a number of notable changes, most notably the removal of Ladakh from the list of constituencies and the region's shift from a state with six Lok Sabha seats to a union territory.

Read More:

  1. Himachal Political: Speaker Disqualifies Six Congress MLAs Who Cross-Voted To BJP RS Candidate
  2. "If Public Want To Bid Farewell To Me, I Am Ready...," Says Congress' Kamal Nath In Chhindwara
Last Updated :15 minutes ago

TAGGED:

Lok Sabha PollsBJP CEC meeting

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Bushnell Incident Likely to Have Major Ramification in US Presidential Election

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.