Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, BJP's Election Panel to Meet on Thursday

New Delhi: The first meeting of the BJP's central election committee for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held on Thursday, February 29. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda. According to BJP's top sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be attending the meeting, following which the names of a minimum of 100-120 candidates are expected to be released



Several prominent figures in attendance, including PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and CEC members Dr K Laxman, Vanathi Srinivasan, BS Yeddyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Iqbal Singh Lalpuria, Sudha Yadav, Bhupendra Yadav, Om Prakash Mathur, and BL Santosh will grace their presence in the meeting.



The sources stated that the leaders will probably talk about seats which the party lost in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 at the meeting. Significant discussions about choosing the right candidates for the Lok Sabha elections is on the cards, sources revealed. The meeting is expected to be attended by the CMs of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam, as well as office bearers from Jharkhand and the other three states.



Meanwhile, PM Modi will be the guest of honor at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election rally in Srinagar on March 7, sources said. The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are expected to bring about a number of notable changes, most notably the removal of Ladakh from the list of constituencies and the region's shift from a state with six Lok Sabha seats to a union territory.