Ahead Of Joining BJP, Champai Soren Quits JMM, Resigns As Minister And MLA

Ranchi: Former chief minister Champai Soren on Wednesday resigned from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) saying he was forced to take such a step since he was aggrieved by the party's present style of functioning and policies.

Soren, who is scheduled to join the BJP on August 30, also resigned as an MLA of the state assembly and a minister in the Jharkhand Cabinet. "Today I resigned from the primary membership and all posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. I will continue to fight on the issues of tribals, Dalits, backward and common people of Jharkhand," Soren said.

In a letter to party supremo Shibu Soren, the senior tribal leader said he was forced to quit after being aggrieved by the present style of functioning of the JMM. Champai Soren also wrote to the Speaker informing him about his resignation from the assembly, according to sources close to him.

He also resigned as a minister and another letter intimating that was dispatched to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.