Ahead Of Jharkhand Polls, Rahul Gandhi Announces To Increase Reservation For ST, SC, OBC

Godda: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying if he had read the 'Red Book' (Indian Constitution) he would not have spread hatred.

The former Congress chief made the remark on Friday while addressing an election rally in support of Deepika Pandey Singh, who is contesting for the Mahagama assembly constituency in Jharkhand. The voting for the second phase of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will take place on November 20.

The voting for 43 seats concluded on November 13, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Gandhi said, "I want to tell Modiji that colour is not important, but what is written in this book (Indian Constitution), which you have not read in your entire life, is important."

"If you had read this book (Indian Constitution), then whatever you do, spreading hatred, making one religion fight with another religion, waiving the debts of billionaires, you would not have done this. It is not written anywhere in the Constitution that one man should fight with another man," he added.