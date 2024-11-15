Ahead Of Jharkhand Polls, Rahul Gandhi Announces To Increase Reservation For ST, SC, OBC

Godda: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying if he had read the 'Red Book' (Indian Constitution) he would not have spread hatred.
The former Congress chief made the remark on Friday while addressing an election rally in support of Deepika Pandey Singh, who is contesting for the Mahagama assembly constituency in Jharkhand. The voting for the second phase of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will take place on November 20.
The voting for 43 seats concluded on November 13, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.
Gandhi said, "I want to tell Modiji that colour is not important, but what is written in this book (Indian Constitution), which you have not read in your entire life, is important."
"If you had read this book (Indian Constitution), then whatever you do, spreading hatred, making one religion fight with another religion, waiving the debts of billionaires, you would not have done this. It is not written anywhere in the Constitution that one man should fight with another man," he added.
At the rally, Gandhi further made a big announcement regarding caste census and reservation, saying the Congress government, when it comes to power, would bring a law for caste census in the Lok Sabha and break the wall of 50 per cent reservation.
Gandhi commenced the rally by opening the Indian Constitution from the stage and saying, "Look, this book is not empty; it has everything. BJP and RSS want to erase this book."
"I want to say that no power in the world can erase this book, and if you want to erase it, then do not do it secretly; do it openly, and then you will see what the people of India do to you," added the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.
Coming down heavily on PM Modi, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi is a puppet of billionaires who does what the billionaires say."