Ahead Of Its Call for Chandigarh Protest, SKM Leaders Say Punjab Police 'Raided' Farmer Leaders

Chandigarh: Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders claimed that police conducted "raids" at the residences of many farmer leaders early Tuesday in Punjab and also "detained" them ahead of their call for a protest in Chandigarh on March 5.

There was no immediate reaction from the police to the claims.

Farmer leaders said the police action came a day after a meeting between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and SKM leaders broke down.

Apprehending police action, several farmer leaders have also gone underground.

The SKM has called for a week-long sit-in in Chandigarh starting March 5 in support of their various demands.

Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal claimed that the Punjab police conducted "raids" at the residences of SKM leaders early morning "With such actions, the government cannot stifle the voice of farmers," Lakhowal said, adding, "We are fighting in support of various farmers' demands."

He said police personnel are also deployed at his residence.