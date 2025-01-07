ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela, CM Orders Aerial Survey, Increased Vigil

Gangasagar: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called for increased surveillance on the international borders given the upcoming Gangasagar Mela. She instructed the officials to prepare an aerial survey report on the security of the fair.

Earlier, she alleged torture of the jailed Indian fishermen by the Bangladesh Navy. Her chopper hovered over the island for a while before flying her back to Kolkata.

In an administrative meeting in December last year, Banerjee urged the Indian Navy to increase surveillance on international waters to ensure the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh didn't spill over to Gangasagar.

"There are some sensitive areas near Gangasagar where vigil needs to be increased. As we can't enter the other side, we have to remain vigilant and increase the number of watch towers. Drone surveillance has also to be increased," she said.