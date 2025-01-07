ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela, CM Orders Aerial Survey, Increased Vigil

Mamata Banerjee urged the Indian Navy to increase surveillance on international waters to ensure the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh did not spill over to Gangasagar.

CM Mamata Banerjee in Gangasagar on Tuesday
CM Mamata Banerjee in Gangasagar on Tuesday (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Gangasagar: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called for increased surveillance on the international borders given the upcoming Gangasagar Mela. She instructed the officials to prepare an aerial survey report on the security of the fair.

Earlier, she alleged torture of the jailed Indian fishermen by the Bangladesh Navy. Her chopper hovered over the island for a while before flying her back to Kolkata.

In an administrative meeting in December last year, Banerjee urged the Indian Navy to increase surveillance on international waters to ensure the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh didn't spill over to Gangasagar.

"There are some sensitive areas near Gangasagar where vigil needs to be increased. As we can't enter the other side, we have to remain vigilant and increase the number of watch towers. Drone surveillance has also to be increased," she said.

Stressing on the security of the fair, She said, "Look after the electricity arrangements so that nobody can tamper with it. We have already informed the Navy and will alert the Coast Guards to ensure zero security lapses. Surveillance needs to be increased in the air, ground and water."

Meanwhile, military preparedness has increased in Bangladesh and amid this the aerial survey report assumes significance. Banerjee instructed the power secretary Shantanu Basu and the South 24 Paraganas district magistrate, Sumit Gupta, to prepare it.

"During the fair, two hovercraft and a warship would keep a constant vigil on the Indo-Bangla international waters," the Navy had replied to Banerjee's request.

