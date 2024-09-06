Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Pooja Festivals, Delhi Pollution Control Committee Bans Immersion Of Idols In Yamuna, Other Water Bodies

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Pooja festivals, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has banned immersion of idols in Yamuna river or in water bodies. Offenders will be fined Rs 50,000.

The DPC has directed NDMC and MCD to build temporary immersion sites and artificial ponds in residential areas where people can immerse the idols.

Significantly, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) had given several instructions to the Pollution Control Department in the year 2019 and 2021 to prevent pollution in the tributaries of the Ganges while prohibiting idol immersion in rivers and other water bodies.

Devotees immerse the idol of a deity in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The DPC has deployed volunteers to monitor the situation so that people do not immerse the idols in the river or any other water body.

Last year also, MCD and NDMC had built artificial ponds and immersion sites at various places across Delhi, where devotees immersed the idol in a convenient manner.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, lakhs of people install the idol of Lord Ganesha in their homes and worship the deity for several days. After the ban on idol immersion in rivers and reservoirs, a large number of people fill water in tubs at home and immerse the idol for rituals. Similarly, collective Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in various societies where the immersion of idols is done in swimming pools at the societies.