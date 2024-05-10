Ahead of Filing His Lok Sabha Nomination, PM Modi to Hold Roadshow in Varanasi on May 13

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Kashi on May 13, a day ahead of filing his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. The state unit of the BJP has finalised the route plan for the PM's road show.

According to BJP's Kashi regional unit president Dilip Singh Patel, who announced the route plan of the PM's roadshow during a meeting on Tuesday, the roadshow would begin at BHU gate, where the statue of Malaviya Madan Mohan Malviya has been installed, and proceed ahead conclude at KV Dham while passing through Assi, Sonarpura, Jangambari, Godowlia, and Bansphatak areas where thousands of workers and common people will welcome the PM.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to begin the roadshow after garlanding the statue of Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. The PM will later proceed towards Assi area which is said to be inhabited by mixed communities. A good population of Brahmins and some other castes live in the area.

The PM's roadshow will then proceed towards the Muslim majority and a large population of South Indians in Sonarpur area. On moving a little ahead, the presence of people from South's Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is also seen in large numbers in the streets here.

On moving a little ahead, people from West Bengal have been living in the area for many generations. Ahead along the roadshow route at Madanpura and then Jangambadi are Muslim majority areas as well as a center of Brahmin, Yadav and Marathi families.

It is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the people at Godaulia crossroads from his open vehicle. The state BJP is engaged in making preparations for welcoming PM Modi in the road show of Banaras.