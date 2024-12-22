Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls; Rahul Gandhi Talks Inflation With Housewives, Porters & Carpenters

New Delhi: With the Delhi assembly elections almost around the corner, political activities have been picking up full throttle. In tune with the hectic political activities being undertaken by AAP and BJP, Congress is also leaving no stone unturned to make its presence felt among people, with party MP Rahul Gandhi going on public outreach.

On Saturday, Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was spotted in the Kalkaji assembly segment, where he interacted with vegetable vendors. Gandhi is taking a proactive role in reaching out to commoners these days in the run-up to the assembly election. He has been raising several civic issues that have drawn the people's attention.

In Kalkaji, Gandhi spent with locals for about one and a half hours. During this, Rahul Gandhi first roamed around the vegetable and fruit market of the area and then walked to the house of a poor woman in the area. He had tea there and spent about 45 minutes. Local Congress leader Khavindra Singh Captain, “Several local women expressed their wish to meet Rahul Gandhi. We emailed Rahul Gandhi's office informing the party higher-ups about it. Responding promptly, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kalkaji on Saturday evening and interacted with locals.”

Giving details of Gandhi's interaction with her, Devi Bhardwaj, a local, said, “Rahul Gandhi came to my house and had tea here. We told him about inflation as Rahul Gandhi also roamed around the market with us and also sat at our house, and discussed the price rise issue. We expressed our concern over the issue and said we are facing difficulty in running the house.”

Gandhi earlier went to New Delhi Railway station in Delhi to meet the porters. Along with this, he also visited the furniture market in Kirti Nagar in Delhi where he talked to the carpenters, who gave him a patient hearing. He harped on soaring price rise. Before this, he also visited shops of bike mechanics in Karol Bagh, Khan Market and Jama Masjid area.