Ahead Of Civic Polls, Uttarakhand Congress VP Resigns From All Posts

Dehradun: In a major setback for Uttarakhand Congress ahead of the civic elections, the party's state vice-president (organisation) Mathura Dutt Joshi resigned from all posts on Sunday.

The resignation letter, addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, states that in his 48 years of life, Joshi served the party with loyalty and honesty. However, he was upset after serving the party for so long.

"I am forced to resign from all posts of the Congress party like AICC member, member of Congress coordination committee as well as primary membership of the party along with the state vice-president organisation," Joshi's letter reads.

Joshi has been miffed with the non-distribution of tickets to his wife, Rukmani Joshi, for the mayoral election for Pithoragarh Municipal Corporation. Congress chose Anju Luthi as its nominee for the mayoral election, leading to Joshi's public displeasure. It is assumed that the sudden resignation ahead of the imminent election is a gesture of protest for the party's decision.

The irony is that the candidature list for the municipal election was prepared by Joshi, who has been a Congressman since the UPA regime. His resignation is believed to dent the party's fortune in the municipal elections, scheduled to be held on January 23.

It is worth noting that voting for the municipal elections is to be held on January 23 in Uttarakhand and the counting is slated for January 25.