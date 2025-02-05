ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Civic Polls, Naxalites Kill Man In Dantewada For Being 'Police Informer'

Dantewada: A tricenarian man was hacked to death by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on the suspicion of being a police informer, an official said on Wednesday.

A group of unidentified Naxalites abducted Hadma Emla from his house in Kakadi village under the Aranpur Police Station area on Tuesday night and took him to the adjoining forest, a police official said here. Preliminary investigation suggests that the assailants accused Emla of being a police informer before slitting his throat and dumping the body near the village, the official said.

After being alerted about the incident on Wednesday morning, a police team reached the village and sent the body for an autopsy. A quick search operation was launched by the security forces to hunt down the assailants, the official added.

The incident comes close on the heels of the murder of two men, one of them a former Naxalite, in neighbouring Bijapur district two days ago. The two were killed by Naxalites, as per the police.