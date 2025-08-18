Ahead Of Chinese Foreign Minister's Arrival, Cong Flags Beijing's Support To Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Ahead of the Chinese foreign minister's arrival in New Delhi on Monday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh targeted the government and pointed out that the visit comes just three months after Beijing supplied weapon systems and live intelligence updates to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

He said India was paying the price for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "clean chit" to China on the Galwan issue and asserted that it was an insult to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a clash with Chinese forces in the Galwan valley in June 2020.

"Only three months ago, China gave total military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, providing it with weapon systems such as the J-10C fighter and PL-15 air-to-air missile and a variety of missiles and drones,” Congress general secretary, communications, Ramesh said on X.

"China provided Pakistan live intelligence against India according to Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, who went so far as to state on July 4, 2025, that China was one of the "adversaries" India was fighting during Operation Sindoor," he added.

Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 to avenge the horrific April 22 Pahalgam attack that saw terrorists gunning down 26 persons, resulted in massive damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. Pakistan's counter-attack caused no impact and the two nations decided to cease hostilities on May 10. Ramesh said China has also begun constructing the 60 GW Medog Dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, which has "very serious implications" for India.

"Despite the clear desire by the Indian Army for a return to the status quo of April 2020, the government agreed to a disengagement with China in October 2024 under which Indian patrols require Chinese concurrence to reach their patrolling points in Depsang, Demchok, and Chumar," he said. India has agreed to "buffer zones" in Galwan, Hot Spring, and Pangong Tso that lie within the Indian claim line, he further claimed.

"This is far from the status quo as it prevailed before the Chinese aggression. India is paying the price for Prime Minister Modi's (infamous) clean chit to China given publicly on June 19, 2020, when he had declared 'Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai'," Ramesh alleged.

"This had made a complete mockery of and was an insult to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers earlier in Galwan in June 2020," he claimed. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet Prime Minister Modi during his two-day visit to India beginning Monday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The meeting, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, assumes significance as it is taking place days before Modi's planned trip to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Before calling on the prime minister, Wang will hold separate talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval that could see both sides deliberate on a range of key issues, including the border situation, trade, and resumption of flight services.

The Chinese foreign minister's visit is largely seen as part of ongoing efforts by the two neighbours to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes. The two sides are expected to discuss new confidence-building measures for durable peace and tranquillity along their contested border during Wang's visit, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.