Ahead Of Char Dham Yatra, Uttarakhand Disaster Management Dept On High Alert

Dehradun: Learning from the experience of land subsidence, water seepage and cracks, the Uttarakhand disaster management department is on high alert ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, scheduled to be kicked off from April 30. Considered most sensitive in terms of travel for pilgrims, reconstruction work is in full swing at Jyotirmath.

Joshimath, rechristened as Jyotirmath by the government, in the Chamoli district, is an important halt for pilgrims to the Badrinath Dham. Having the temple of Lord Narasimha, pilgrims stay here for some time, and their number has seen a steady growth.

"A study on the land subsidence and water seepage was conducted by the technical agencies of the Centre and the state, the report of which has been submitted to the Centre. Currently, temporary works are being carried out, and the proposal for major works has been approved. I visited the places three times. A strategy has been prepared for the reconstruction to be done in a phased manner. The Centre is expected to release the funds anytime soon," Vinod Kumar Suman, secretary of the disaster management department, said.

"Addressing water leakage constitutes the lion's share of the work. The drainage system has to be prepared for the places facing water leakage issues. Under this, the drainage plant will be repaired and, if needed, can also be expanded. Apart from this, treatment has to be done at the places where land subsidence is taking place. Slope stabilisation works have also been approved," he added.

Crack developed in a house in Jyotirmath. (ETV Bharat)

Suman said the banks of the Alaknanda River and the Marwari Bridge will be strengthened. The damaged buildings have been divided into different categories for retrofitting, while those falling under the red category will have to be completely demolished. The project will take three years to complete to ensure there is no threat to the pilgrims from Jyptirmath, he added.

In the last leg of 2022, cracks started developing in the ground and houses, coupled with land subsidence at several places in Jyotirmath. A large number of people were forced to leave their homes and were shifted to relief camps.