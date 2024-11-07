ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of By-Poll, Food Kits With Images of Congress Leaders Rahul, Priyanka Seized In Wayanad

Wayanad: Food kits with pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi were seized from the Tholpetty district here on Thursday.

Ahead of the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, the food kits were seized by the flying squad of the Election Commission and the police, sources said.

According to sources, the kits were found in the Congress leader's mill during the inspection conducted by the election flying squad. The kits were kept in a mill adjacent to Congress Tirunelli constituency president Sasikumar Tholpetti's house, sources confirmed.

On the kits, it was written that it was for distribution to the landslide victims of Meppadi, Mundakai and Churalmala. The opposition alleged that the kits were distributed by Congress for votes ahead of its upcoming bypoll.