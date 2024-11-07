ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of By-Poll, Food Kits With Images of Congress Leaders Rahul, Priyanka Seized In Wayanad

Ahead of the Wayanad By-poll, the food kits with pictures of Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka were seized by the flying squad of the EC.

Food Kits With Images of Congress Leaders Rahul, Priyanka Seized In Wayanad
Food Kits With Images of Congress Leaders Rahul, Priyanka Seized In Wayanad Food Kits With Images of Congress Leaders Rahul, Priyanka Seized In Wayanad (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Wayanad: Food kits with pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi were seized from the Tholpetty district here on Thursday.

Ahead of the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, the food kits were seized by the flying squad of the Election Commission and the police, sources said.

According to sources, the kits were found in the Congress leader's mill during the inspection conducted by the election flying squad. The kits were kept in a mill adjacent to Congress Tirunelli constituency president Sasikumar Tholpetti's house, sources confirmed.

On the kits, it was written that it was for distribution to the landslide victims of Meppadi, Mundakai and Churalmala. The opposition alleged that the kits were distributed by Congress for votes ahead of its upcoming bypoll.

Dismissing all the allegations, Congress claimed that these were the kits brought earlier to be distributed to the survivors of the Wayanad landslides, which took place on July 30.

Priyanka Gandhi is set to contest as the UDF candidate against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas for the Wayanad polls slated for November 13.

Read More

  1. Male Cops Entering Women's Rooms 'Wrong': Priyanka Gandhi On Palakkad Hotel Raid
  2. Priyanka Gandhi To Join Maharashtra, Jharkhand Poll Campaigns After Nov 13

Wayanad: Food kits with pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi were seized from the Tholpetty district here on Thursday.

Ahead of the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, the food kits were seized by the flying squad of the Election Commission and the police, sources said.

According to sources, the kits were found in the Congress leader's mill during the inspection conducted by the election flying squad. The kits were kept in a mill adjacent to Congress Tirunelli constituency president Sasikumar Tholpetti's house, sources confirmed.

On the kits, it was written that it was for distribution to the landslide victims of Meppadi, Mundakai and Churalmala. The opposition alleged that the kits were distributed by Congress for votes ahead of its upcoming bypoll.

Dismissing all the allegations, Congress claimed that these were the kits brought earlier to be distributed to the survivors of the Wayanad landslides, which took place on July 30.

Priyanka Gandhi is set to contest as the UDF candidate against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas for the Wayanad polls slated for November 13.

Read More

  1. Male Cops Entering Women's Rooms 'Wrong': Priyanka Gandhi On Palakkad Hotel Raid
  2. Priyanka Gandhi To Join Maharashtra, Jharkhand Poll Campaigns After Nov 13

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WAYANAD BYELECTIONRAHUL PRIYANKA IMAGES SEIZEDFOOD KITS RAHUL PRIYANKA IMAGES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.