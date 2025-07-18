ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Bihar Polls, CPI Seeks Respectful Seat-Sharing; D Raja To Hold Talks With Tejashwi

New Delhi: With hardly a few months left for the Assembly elections in Bihar, the Left Parties on Friday said that a more respectful, democratic and grassroots-driven leadership approach across the opposition, including the Congress, was necessary to build a stronger, sustainable alternative to the BJP.

“In the Bihar elections, we will contest under the umbrella of Mahagatbandhan. We are hopeful for a respectful seat-sharing understanding between all the allies,” said CPI general secretary D Raja, speaking to ETV Bharat.

Raja is leaving for Patna on Sunday for a crucial meeting over the seat-sharing issue with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. “All the opposition parties will contest together to defeat the NDA,” said Raja.

The CPI on Friday released its political resolution ahead of the 25th congress of the party, scheduled to be held in Punjab from September 21 to 25.

The party, in its political resolution, has once again admitted that lack of coordination, ideological clarity, and effective seat sharing hampered the working of the India Bloc.

“The alliance faced several bottlenecks that limited its effectiveness. Seat-sharing negotiations were the most visible and persistent point of contention. Many constituent parties, protective of their regional bases and leadership ambitions, engaged in prolonged and sometimes acrimonious bargaining. This often resulted in patchwork arrangements that hampered a seamless and cohesive campaign,” the CPI political resolution said.

It further said that beyond seat sharing, the alliance suffered from inefficient coordination mechanisms that failed to harmonious campaign strategies, messaging, and resource deployment effectively.

“Many parties continued to operate autonomously or in competition with each other in certain areas, undermining the collective strength that unity could have provided,” the CPI resolution said. It admitted that the alliance grappled with a fundamental lack of ideological coherence.