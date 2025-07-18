Ahead Of Bihar Polls, CPI Seeks Respectful Seat-Sharing; D Raja To Hold Talks With Tejashwi

New Delhi: With hardly a few months left for the Assembly elections in Bihar, the Left Parties on Friday said that a more respectful, democratic and grassroots-driven leadership approach across the opposition, including the Congress, was necessary to build a stronger, sustainable alternative to the BJP.
“In the Bihar elections, we will contest under the umbrella of Mahagatbandhan. We are hopeful for a respectful seat-sharing understanding between all the allies,” said CPI general secretary D Raja, speaking to ETV Bharat.
Raja is leaving for Patna on Sunday for a crucial meeting over the seat-sharing issue with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. “All the opposition parties will contest together to defeat the NDA,” said Raja.
The CPI on Friday released its political resolution ahead of the 25th congress of the party, scheduled to be held in Punjab from September 21 to 25.
The party, in its political resolution, has once again admitted that lack of coordination, ideological clarity, and effective seat sharing hampered the working of the India Bloc.
“The alliance faced several bottlenecks that limited its effectiveness. Seat-sharing negotiations were the most visible and persistent point of contention. Many constituent parties, protective of their regional bases and leadership ambitions, engaged in prolonged and sometimes acrimonious bargaining. This often resulted in patchwork arrangements that hampered a seamless and cohesive campaign,” the CPI political resolution said.
It further said that beyond seat sharing, the alliance suffered from inefficient coordination mechanisms that failed to harmonious campaign strategies, messaging, and resource deployment effectively.
“Many parties continued to operate autonomously or in competition with each other in certain areas, undermining the collective strength that unity could have provided,” the CPI resolution said. It admitted that the alliance grappled with a fundamental lack of ideological coherence.
“While all members shared opposition to the BJP’s authoritarianism and communal agenda, which runs contrary to the vision of our Constitution, their political and socio-economic vision varied widely. This ideological inconsistency made it challenging to present a unified policy agenda that could inspire widespread confidence beyond anti-BJP sentiment. In future, lessons must be drawn from this experience and attempts must be made to strengthen opposition unity through a common minimum programme,” CPI’s political resolution stated.
Referring to Rahul Gandhi's candidature from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, the CPI resolution stated that Rahul Gandhi’s candidature against the CPI and Left became a repeated and avoidable stumbling block for deeper opposition unity.
“The CPI has maintained that as the leader of the largest opposition party, Rahul Gandhi should send a clear message by directly contesting against the BJP, but that could not be the case. The CPI observed that a more respectful, democratic and grassroots-driven leadership approach across the opposition, including the Congress, was necessary to build a stronger alternative to the BJP,” the resolution stated.
It said that the BJP intensified communal polarisation, curbed institutional autonomy, and pursued pro-corporate policies.
The party views the defence of the Constitution and democratic institutions as the principal political task. “The economy under BJP rule has become more unequal, exclusionary, and exploitative. Jobless growth, agrarian distress, informalisation of labour, weakening of public services, and the assault on welfare programmes have worsened people’s lives. The Union Government continues to serve corporate interests while suppressing dissent and fragmenting opposition,” CPI’s political resolution stated.
According to the resolution, the CPI is committed to effectively mobilising democratic and secular forces based on ideological clarity and principled cooperation against the RSS-BJP Raj and their disastrous policies.
