Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, Security Huddle Directs Heightened Surveillance In Kashmir

Srinagar: A top security huddle on Wednesday discussed strengthening the existing security infrastructure, enhancing surveillance, and optimising personnel deployment along the key locations in Kashmir ahead of the Amarnath Yatra and Muharram processions.
The meeting, chaired by Police Chief VK Birdi, gains significance as the April 22 Pahalgam terror incident puts the security apparatus on its toes, especially ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.
Held at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, the senior police officers briefed about the security arrangements planned for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, Muharram and other significant events.
The officers shared valuable insights from past experiences, emphasising the need for robust communication channels, seamless coordination among forces, and advanced real-time monitoring systems, an official said.
Kashmir Inspector General of Police VK Birdi directed the officers to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras at all strategic locations.
He emphasised the need for adequate manpower deployment at each camp and in sensitive areas to maintain a secure environment.
He also stressed the importance of intelligence-driven operations, timely threat assessments and proactive measures to mitigate potential risks, ensuring the safety of all participants, the official added.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police Central Kashmir Rajiv Panday, DIG North Kashmir Maqsood Ul Zaman-IPS, DIG South Kashmir Javid Iqbal Matoo and district police chiefs.