Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, Security Huddle Directs Heightened Surveillance In Kashmir

Srinagar: A top security huddle on Wednesday discussed strengthening the existing security infrastructure, enhancing surveillance, and optimising personnel deployment along the key locations in Kashmir ahead of the Amarnath Yatra and Muharram processions.

The meeting, chaired by Police Chief VK Birdi, gains significance as the April 22 Pahalgam terror incident puts the security apparatus on its toes, especially ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Held at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, the senior police officers briefed about the security arrangements planned for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, Muharram and other significant events.

The officers shared valuable insights from past experiences, emphasising the need for robust communication channels, seamless coordination among forces, and advanced real-time monitoring systems, an official said.