Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, Man Caught Trying To Bypass Security With Forged Card

Srinagar: A man, who had forged a fake registration card to gain access to the Amarnath Yatra, was arrested in Kashmir ahead of the Hindu pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine. A police officer said that Shivam Mittal, son of Krishan Mittal, a resident of Dwarka Puri, Jagadhri in Haryana, was using a fake yatra registration card to “deceitfully gain access through security checkpoints”.
The 38-day Yatra is starting from July 3 amid unprecedented security measures that include additional deployment of security forces to facial recognition of suspects. These measures follow in the face of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local pony operator on April 22.
Mittal procured the forged Yatra Card through fraudulent means and attempted to mislead security personnel, thereby unlawfully bypassing the mandatory security verification process, he added.
A case was registered at Sonamarg Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated in the case. Police said they are committed to maintaining the integrity and safety of the yatra.
“Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found indulging in any unlawful acts. The general public is requested to report any suspicious activity or individuals attempting to use fake or invalid yatra registration documents by dialling PCR Ganderbal,” said the police officer.
