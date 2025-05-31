Ahalyabai Holkar Started Women-Centric Schemes 300 Years Ago: PM Modi In Bhopal

Bhopal: Inaugurating numerous projects virtually, like the Indore Metro train, Satna and Datia airports, from the podium in Bhopal on the 300th birth anniversary of Ahalyabai Holkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the medieval queen had started a plethora of schemes for the upliftment of women and children.

To conserve water, she created several waterbodies 300 years ago, which we are continuing. She encouraged farmers in crop diversification by asking them to sow cotton.

She even encouraged the tribals to transform barren fields into fertile ones with farming. "Her contributions were wide-ranging, from infrastructure development (water bodies, roads, dharamshalas) to the reconstruction and revival of temples across the length and breadth of the land. The edifices she created have not only left an indelible mark on India's cultural and spiritual landscape but also stood the test of time," Modi said.

"Devi Ahilyabai brought some people from Gujarat’s Junagadh to Madhya Pradesh’s Maheshwari to weave the world-famous saree," Modi said.

"Our government is working on the mantra of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' (citizen is god), which was the philosophy of Ahilyabai Holkar," he said.

"Having married at a minor age, Ahilyabai understood the problems related to it and vouched for women’s marriage after they attain adulthood. By inducting women into the army, she became an embodiment of women's empowerment," Modi said.

He said the ' Namo Drone’ campaign is empowering women by making them self-independent and earning. Women from the hinterlands are becoming doctors, engineers and other professionals. "Almost 45 per cent of the startup directors are women, and over 100 women scientists were behind the successful launch of Chandrayaan," Modi added.

"We offer Sindoor to worship Shakti. And the same Sindoor has become the valour of India. The recent attack in Pahalgam tried to create division in India and challenged women. This turned into a bane for them as our brave forces have wiped out the terror hideouts and taught a lesson to Pakistan that proxy war should be eliminated, and they need to be hit inside their homes. If you fire a bullet, it will be answered with a cannonball," Modi added.

Earlier, Modi paid floral tribute to Holkar during the 'Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' programme, at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal. He attended an exhibition in Bhopal that chronicles Ahilyabai Holkar's life, works and contributions to society and culture. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present.

Ahilyabai is remembered for her people-centric policies and deep commitment to economic and socio-cultural issues, especially those that affected women's lives. She encouraged women’s education and participation in the social and religious life of the local community. She also supported and encouraged women weavers to make Maheshwari sarees.

A huge number of women gathered at the Jamboree Maidan, seen in traditional yellow and Sindoori (vermilion-coloured) sarees, to attend the landmark event.