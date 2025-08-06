Essay Contest 2025

AgustaWestland Scam: Court Reserves Decision On Michel's Release

Christian Michel informed the Rouse Avenue Court that it was unsafe for him to leave the capital. He has not yet furnished the bail bonds.

A file photo of the Rouse Avenue Court.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday reserved the decision on the demand for the release of Christian Michel, accused in the Augusta Westland scam case. Special judge Sanjay Jindal, who was hearing his plea for release on the grounds that he had undergone the maximum period of sentence of seven years for the purported offences, has ordered the next hearing of this case on September 10.

During the hearing, Michel informed the court that it was not safe for him to leave the capital. "If I put one step out in Delhi, new charges will be placed on me. It is not safe. I do not want to come back to this court with new charges," James said.

Michel, who was granted bail in the CBI case by the Supreme Court on February 18 and in the ED case by the Delhi High Court on March 4, has not yet furnished the bail bonds and remains in Tihar jail, awaiting the renewal of his passport.

On March 7, he offered another court to "finish his sentence" and leave India instead of walking out on bail due to a "security risk." Continuing his submissions before the court, James said, "The court did nothing about the man who attempted to kill me."

Making an emotional plea, he said he was being treated like a convict. "I am at a loss. Three years ago, I was a different man. I am not a human being anymore. My wife had not divorced me then, and my business was also surviving. Other people are allowed to attend the trial on the internet (through video-conferencing), why not me?" he asked.

The court asked him about the difference between bail and release. "Bail will also be an interim release. Trial will continue," the court said.

Michel's counsel said his client could not stay in a hotel or rented accommodation as he did not have an identity card. "The British High Commission should take charge of him. They should provide temporary accommodation," the counsel said.

During the hearing, the ED opposed Michel's plea, saying that according to Section 17 of the extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates, if an accused is extradited, then not only the case for which he has been extradited will be tried against him, but other related cases can also be tried. It said that Michel was arrested on 22 December 2018, and the maximum sentence of seven years has not been completed yet. In such a situation, there is no question of releasing him.

