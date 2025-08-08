ETV Bharat / bharat

AgustaWestland Scam: Court Rejects Christian Michel's Plea For Release In CBI Case

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court has rejected the plea of alleged middleman Christian Michel James seeking release in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case. He had filed a petition with an argument that he should be released because he had spent over seven years in jail, the maximum punishment for offences invoked against him when he was extradited to India.

Special Judge (PC Act) Sanjay Jindal rejected Michel’s plea and noted that apart from offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy and bribery, the CBI has also accused him of violating Section 467 (forgery), and the punishment for the same is life imprisonment.

“Considering the allegations under Section 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) of the IPC, which entails life imprisonment, it cannot be said that the accused has already undergone the period of maximum punishment prescribed for the alleged offences,” the court said in an order dated August 7.

While opposing Michel’s plea, the CBI said that they invoked Section 467 of the IPC against him, and the offence carries the punishment of life imprisonment. The agency also argued that the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court have upheld the invocation of the offence of forgery.

In response, the trial court ruled that whether the offence under Section 467 is made out against Michel can be decided at the stage of framing of the charge. “The judicial propriety does not allow this court to reconsider the above issues again and again when the Hon’ble Superior Courts have already given observations on the same,” the court said.

“It has been held in categorical terms that the plea of the accused that he is entitled to the benefit under Section 436A of CrPC cannot be accepted, as, besides the provisions of Sections 415 (mischief) and 420 (cheating) read with 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 8 (offence related to bribing a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the accused is alleged to have committed an offence under Section 467 of the IPC, which is punishable by up to life imprisonment,” the court said and rejected Michel’s plea.