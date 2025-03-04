ETV Bharat / bharat

AgustaWestland: Delhi HC To Pass Order On Tuesday On Christian Michel's Bail Plea In ED Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday deliver its verdict on the bail plea of alleged middleman Christian Michel James in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who reserved the verdict on February 28 after hearing the parties, is scheduled to pronounce the judgment at 4 pm.

The Supreme Court granted bail to him in the CBI case on February 18.

Probe agencies reported irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from Italian manufacturing company AgustaWestland.

The ED's counsel had opposed Michel's plea, saying the British national did not meet the "twin tests" for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and was a flight risk.

Michel's lawyer sought the relief on grounds that he had already spent a substantial amount of time in custody.